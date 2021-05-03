Organisation behind “La Boum” asks for permission to organise “La Boum 3” on 29 May

The announcement that a request had been made for La Boum 3 appears on the Facebook page of the L’abîme Team, the collective that is behind La Boum. The Brussels-Capital Elsene Local Police Service has confirmed that it has received a request for a gathering in Terkamerenbos on 29 May.

The L’abîme Team’s Facebook page has a screenshot of the request form submitted to the police. The application will be examined by the police before any decision is made.

On Saturday 1 May La Boum 2 took place in Terkamerenbos. The illegal gathering ended in violence as police tried to disperse those that had failed to heed requests to leave the park. 127 people were apprehended. 5 of those detained face criminal charges for offences such as armed resistance, threatening behaviour and selling narcotics. They have since been released from custody.