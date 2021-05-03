Resumption of water bus service between Vilvoorde and Brussels

Over the past few years, the water bus service has become more and more popular. Guido Moens of Kanaaltochten Brabant that runs the service told VRT News extra bicycle racks have being provided to accommodate the growing number of cyclists using the water bus boats.

Due to the coronavirus measures currently in force the number of people allowed on board the water busses is limited.

“Due to the coronavirus crisis, we have had to cut our capacity by half this means that there is now room for around 60 people. But we hope that the measures will be relaxed soon so that we can welcome more customers”, Mr Moens said.

The same rules apply to passengers using the water bus as are in force on other types of public transport. Those jumping aboard must wear a face covering, keep their distance from others and disinfect their hands.

“Anyone that wishes to can sit outside. There is plenty of room on the deck. And we know that with coronavirus we are better off sitting outside than in. The water bus is the ideal mode of transport to get from Vilvoorde to Brussels or vice-versa.

The water bus service operates from Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm with 8 sailings a day between Brussels and Vilvoorde. From 1 July it will also operate during the weekend.

