850,000 vaccine doses delivered to Belgium last week

2,775,435 of the vaccine doses delivered to Belgium so far came from Pfizer/BioNTech. Belgium has also taken delivery of 1,317,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 433,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and 66,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have also been delivered here.

Flanders has already received 2.64 million doses, Wallonia (excluding the German-Speaking Community) 1.43 million doses, the Brussels-Capital Region 474,000 doses and the German-Speaking Community (9 municipalities in the East of Liège Province) 35,000 doses.

In addition to this just under 8,000 doses are being kept as a strategic stock, 5,600 of which for the military and 1,170 for clinical research.

In order to get the vaccines into people’s arms 24.3 syringes and 21.5 needles have been delivered so far. They are part of a total order of 42.5 million syringes and 39.5 needles.