COVID-19 hospitalisations down for the 9th consecutive day

During the week from 27 April to 3 May an average of 192 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 13% on the average of 221 hospitalisations per day during the previous week. This is the 9th consecutive day on which the 7-day rolling average for hospitalisations has fallen. On Monday 3 May the hospitals reported 152 hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients. 58 patients were discharged from hospital. There are currently 2,759 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 7% on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 824 are on intensive care wards and 510 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs is 8% lower than what it was a week ago.

During the week from 24 to 30 April an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 0.4% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 24,322 people in Belgium have died after having become infected with COVID-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic 996,896 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 24 to 30 April an average of 47,000 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 8% up on the average for the previous week. Of those tested 7.3% tested positive for coronavirus. Although the positivity ratio is falling it is still considerably higher than the 5% above which the WHO considers an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.93. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 93.

On Sunday 2 May (the latest date for which figures are available 3,070,545 people in Belgium had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 33.4% of the adult population of these 835,126 have also been given their second dose. This is 9.1% of the country’s adults.