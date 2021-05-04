Minister joins fire-fighters during exercise

Fighter-fighters in the East Flemish city of Ghent were joined by the Flemish Housing Minister Matthias Diependaele (nationalist) while they took part in a number of exercises to perfect their fire-fighting skills. One of the exercises demonstrated the importance of closing doors to stop the spread of flames and smoke if a fire breaks out. It also showed the importance of installing smoke detectors. Currently 83% of homes in Flanders have smoke detector. Mr Diependaele wants this to increase still further.