What if vaccination clashes with exam?

At Ghent University students can either decide to move their vaccination or their exam. At Artevelde University of Applied Sciences, also in Ghent, and at HOGent the academic authorities are prioritising the vaccination of students.

At PXL University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Limburg and University Colleges Leuven-Limburg students have the legal right to be absent in order to get vaccinated and they can do their exam on a different date.

At Odisee University of Applied Sciences students are asked to reschedule their vaccination if there is a clash with an exam.