Brussels to host WBO/IBO World Championship boxing match on 17 July

The match in just under two and a half months’ time is something of an exception as two titles will be at stake: the WBO (World Boxing Organisation) and the IBO (International Boxing Organisation).

Ryad Merhy will be defending the WBA world cruiserweight title that he won in 2019 against the Hungarian boxer Imre Szello for the first time. The Brussels boxer knocked the Hungarian out in the seventh round of the match that took place in Charleroi (Hainaut).

Due to uncertainty regarding which coronavirus measures will still be in force come July further details about the fight are being withheld for the time being. Next Tuesday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee may shed light on whether spectators will be allowed and under what conditions.