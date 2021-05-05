More than 100,000 people/day to vaccinated against coronavirus on Wednesday and Thursday

Speaking during his visit to the Rotselaar vaccination centre Mr Beke said “Once again this is a milestone in the vaccination campaign. For the first time more than 100,000 vaccines will be administer in one day at our 95 Flemish vaccination centres. This week a total of around 450,000 doses will be administered”.

Mr Beke added that the aim of giving every adult Fleming that want to be vaccinated at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by 11 July will still be reached.

"It’s a tight schedule but we are really doing all we can to reach this goal. This is why today is such an important day. The aim is to administer 100,000 jabs pretty much every day. This means than we will have vaccinated three million Flemings in 30 days. If we can do this the target of 11 July will be achievable”.

On Wednesday morning 65-year-old Gerda Vanparijs became received the Rotselaar vaccination centre’s 10,000th shot of coronavirus vaccine. To celebrate this milestone for the centre and indeed for herself, Ms Vanparijs received a bouquet of flowers from the Flemish Health Minister.