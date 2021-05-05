Off-duty policeman attacked in broad daylight on Brussels street
An off-duty police officer was attacked by a gang of youths as he walked in broad daylight across a square in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Gillis. The incident happened on Monday evening at around 6:45pm. Such were the injuries sustained by the police officer in the attack that he will be off work for the next seven days.
Sarah Frederickx of the Brussels South Local Police Service that covers Sint-Gillis told VRT News that there had been unrest in the area for several days prior to the attack.
“This was an off-duty policeman in civilian clothes who was walking on the Jacques Franckplein at around 6:45pm. A large group of youths recognised him. He was followed and was struck with implements including a crutch. He was injured and will be unable to work for 7 days”.
It is as yet unclear as to why the man was attacked. However, Ms Frederickx says that there has been tension in the area for several days as local youths are involved in a dispute with youths from the Marollen area of Central Brussels. The police spokeswoman added that the situation is being closely monitored.