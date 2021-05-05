Off-duty policeman attacked in broad daylight on Brussels street

Sarah Frederickx of the Brussels South Local Police Service that covers Sint-Gillis told VRT News that there had been unrest in the area for several days prior to the attack.

“This was an off-duty policeman in civilian clothes who was walking on the Jacques Franckplein at around 6:45pm. A large group of youths recognised him. He was followed and was struck with implements including a crutch. He was injured and will be unable to work for 7 days”.

It is as yet unclear as to why the man was attacked. However, Ms Frederickx says that there has been tension in the area for several days as local youths are involved in a dispute with youths from the Marollen area of Central Brussels. The police spokeswoman added that the situation is being closely monitored.