PM says “We’ll see what more we can do” after cyberattack

The DDOS attack on the Belnet servers that provide network services for numerous colleges, universities, research centres, public services, government departments and state-owned companies involved the sending of huge quantities of data through the network. This stretched its capacity causing sites to slow to a snail’s paces or fail to load.

Mr De Croo has no illusions. The Prime Minister says that cyberattacks of this kind are now part of everyday life and we need to be prepared for them. “Every day our country is exposed to cyberattacks, but the scale of this one was something new to us. This is something that we have already seen in other countries”.

A criminal investigation has been launched to try and find the culprits. The Federal Judicial Authorities’ Spokesman Eric Van de Sypt told VRT News that based on a complaint made by Belnet to the Federal Police Service's Computer Crime Unit the Federal Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation the aim of which is to find those responsible for the cyberattack. Mr Van de Sypt added that this was a criminal act, and that the investigation will also look into whether any data has been stolen.

However, an initial investigation by the Belgian Centre for Cyber Security has found the nature of the attack was purely sabotage and that it is unlikely that any data has been stolen.