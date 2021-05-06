Brussels transport company to pay 50,000 euros for failing to hire woman with headscarf

After the woman, who wears a headscarf, twice failed to get a job with MIVB, the equal opportunities centre Unia and the Human Rights League took the matter to court.

Unia argued that the company failed to recruit the woman despite her possessing the technical skills to fill an administrative role without direct contact with the public. The conviction may have far-reaching ramifications for the MIVB.

Unia’s Els Keytsman: “In practice this means discrimination is no longer allowed, while they did discriminate up till now. Until now female workers were not allowed to wear a headscarf, but men could keep their beards. The MIVB will have to revisit their policies!”

The company has now been ordered to pay the woman a year’s salary.