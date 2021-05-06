Recorded corona cases top a million

In the week to 5 May on average 180 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 12% on the week and eleventh day in a row the figure is down.

On Wednesday 164 (-28 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 253 (-38) were discharged.

2,482 patients (-124 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 12% on the week. 757 (-37) are in intensive care. 470 (-22) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 2 May on average 37 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 8.2% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 2 May, 2,957 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 16% on the week.

On average 44,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 May. The figure is up 6% on the week. 7.2% of tests came back positive.

By 4 May 3,205,060 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 34.9% of adults. 872,105 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.91. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 91 others and the epidemic is shrinking.