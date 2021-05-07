40% of Flemish adults will have been vaccinated by the end of the weekend says Flemish Health Minister

Mr Beke added that we are still on course to achieve the stated aim of all adults in Flanders that wish to be vaccinated having received at least one shot of coronavirus by the Flemish holiday on 11 July.

Meanwhile, the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist), also speaking in ‘De ochtend’, said that a campaign is to be launched to persuade those uncertain of whether they wish to be vaccinated to go and get a jab.

"We have very high vaccination levels among the older age demographics. This is something that we wish to maintain throughout the other age demographics too, because vaccination remains the key to freedom”.

Meanwhile, Mr Beke says that doubts about vaccination are decreasing. “By now everyone knows a mother, a father or a grandfather that has been vaccinated. That provides a sense of reassurance”, the Flemish Health Minister said.