Beer to cost between 1% and 5% more when terraces and beer gardens reopen on Saturday

The answers given varied. Bar-owner Gino Vermeiren from the East Flemish town of Aalter told De Inspecteur that “We are going to put up the price of a glass of beer from 1.80 euro to 2 euro. The suppliers have increased their prices, so we have to follow suit”.

It is a different story in the De Rooden Hoed bar in Antwerp, where the price of a beer was already relatively high. “Here you pay 3.20 euro for a beer”, the bar’s landlord Cas Gossens said. “We increased our price a little after the first lockdown. So, we aren’t doing it now”.

The top chef Thijs Vervloet said that prices at his restaurant will be 7% higher than before the enforced closure. “We are putting our prices up by 7%. However, this hasn’t had an impact on reservations. We are fully booked all weekend”.

The Flemish hospitality federation Horeca Vlaanderen carried out a large-scale survey among its members. Horeca Vlaanderen’s Matthias De Caluwe told ‘De Inspecteur’ that “85% of hospitality outlets plan increases of between 1% and 5%. In other bars and restaurants there are increases of up to 15%”.

Mr De Caluwe added that increases are on the one hand caused by the extra investments business have had to make to become “corona-safe” and on the other by the increase in prices charged by suppliers.