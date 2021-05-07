New data retention rules are on their way

The Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) has drafted a new bill that if passed will bring in new relegations on the retention of data from mobile phones by telecom companies. Currently all such data is retained by mobile phone services providers. The data can be used by detectives to help them trace a suspect or to ascertain whether a suspect was in a certain place at a certain time. Under the terms of the new bill such data will only be retained if an individual visits places deemed to have a higher risk from criminal activity such as for example airports.