Number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs falls below 750

During the week from 30 April to 6 May an average of 171 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 15% on the 7-day average for the previous week.

On Thursday 6 May the country’s hospitals reported 145 admissions of patients with COVID-19, a fall of 19 on yesterday’s figures. 220 patients (-33) were discharged from hospital.

The are currently 2,402 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, down 80 on the figures for Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals has fallen 13% during the past 7 days. Of those in hospital 744 are in ICUs and 459 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ICU is down 14% on a week ago.

During the week from 27 April to 3 May an average of 37 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 6.5% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 24,444 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 27 April to 3 May an average of 2,970 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 10% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 1,007,264 possitive tests in Belgium.

Between 27 April and 3 May an average of 47,400 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 6% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 7.1% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 1.5 percentage points on the previous week. This is still well above the WHO’s 5% positivity threshold above which it deems an epidemic to be “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.88. This means that every 100 people that are infected with coronavirus infect a further 88 people.

On Wednesday 5 May (the latest date for which figures are available) 3,282,232 people had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 35.7% of the adult population. 928,137 people had received two doses and are fully immunised against coronavirus.