Traffic misery after chocolate milk tanker turns over on Antwerp Orbital

The accident happened at around 4:45am on the stretch of the Antwerp Orbital Motorway at Berchem. With three of the four lanes blocked by the Dutch-registered lorry it wasn’t long before tailbacks started to build up.

By 7:30am three lanes were open to traffic again. However, by then traffic was tailing back several kilometres to the Kennedy Tunnel and the A12 Brussels to Antwerp motorway.

The driver of the jeep was a teenage boy. Like the lorry driver the boy was only slightly injured. While the jeep could be removed from the accident scene with relative removing the lorry and its tanker trailer was a more complex operation that took longer to complete.

Once this was done, work commenced to cleanse the road surface to remove the remains of the thousands of litres of chocolate milk that had leaked on to it.