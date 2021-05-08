Iconic landmarks illuminated to press for fair-trade

In recent days the fair-trade movement organised the illumination of a whole series of iconic buildings across Flanders in order to draw attention to its demands. MAS in Antwerp, the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent and the Mill and Food Museum in Evere (Brussels) all took part. Belgium and the EU are bringing forward legislation to ensure that business bears responsibility for any abuses, but the fair-trade movement insists tackling abuse is a matter for all of us.