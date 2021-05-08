Downward trend of corona indicators continues

On Friday 163 (+18 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 217 (-3) were discharged.

2,307 patients (-95 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 15% on the week. 727 (-17) are in intensive care. 449 (-10) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 4 May on average 39 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 2.9% on the week. 24,483 deaths have been linked to coronavirus.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 4 May, 2,954 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 8% on the week.

On average 48,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 4 May. The figure is up 8% on the week. 6.9% of tests came back positive.

By 6 May 3,360,976 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 36.6% of adults. 998,777 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.87. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 87 others and the epidemic is shrinking.