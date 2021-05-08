Summer renovation drive at Ghent Station

The railway company NMBS says the new protection against the elements will allow passengers to travel by rail in comfort even in inclement weather. The subterranean parking facilities for bicycles are being expanded to accommodate 17,000 bikes.

The renovated platforms will be equipped with escalators and lifts to improve access for people with limited mobility and allow them to catch the train. The lifts will also make it easier for passengers to reach the platform with their bike, pushchair or luggage.

Renovation work at the main Ghent station should be complete by 2027.