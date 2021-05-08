Art extravaganza Triennial Bruges 21 starts

This year’s theme is TraumA. Installations by a dozen artists and architects from at home and abroad are on show. Bruges is a picture-perfect destination, but does it also have downside? That is the question the artists were asked to respond to.

Virtually all outside exhibits can be visited around the clock. Reservations are required for some locations and for the group exhibition The Porous City at the Poortersloge, the city’s new location for contemporary art. Book here.

Triennial Bruges 21 runs until 24 October.