Art extravaganza Triennial Bruges 21 starts
The three-yearly art festival of Bruges, the Triennial Bruges, has just started. The event brings contemporary art and architecture to corners of Bruges’ historic city centre you may have never visited. The Triennial creates a clash between the modern and the historic as Bruges is also a UNESCO world heritage site.
This year’s theme is TraumA. Installations by a dozen artists and architects from at home and abroad are on show. Bruges is a picture-perfect destination, but does it also have downside? That is the question the artists were asked to respond to.
Virtually all outside exhibits can be visited around the clock. Reservations are required for some locations and for the group exhibition The Porous City at the Poortersloge, the city’s new location for contemporary art. Book here.
Triennial Bruges 21 runs until 24 October.