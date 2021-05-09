25-year-old drives his Beemer into house front

The 25-year-old driver from Wingene (West Flanders) had failed to reduce speed approaching a T-shaped intersection. He failed to turn off and drove straight into the house at the end. His BMW first crashed into a concrete letterbox and carried on straight into the front of the house. The German car caused considerable damage.

The vehicle ended up on its side. One passenger was able to clamber out, but the fire service needed to cut loose two other people. All three were taken to hospital with cuts and bruises.

The house’s elderly resident got quite a fright but escaped unscathed.