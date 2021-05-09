Corona latest: just over 700 in critical care

In the week to 8 May on average 163 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 16% on the week and the thirteenth day in a row the figure is down.

On Saturday 160 (-3 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 270 (+53) were discharged.

2,168 patients (-139 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week. 706 (-21) are in intensive care. 444 (-9) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 5 May on average 37 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 6.1% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 5 May, 2,980 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

On average 49,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 5 May. The figure is up 8% on the week. 6.7% of tests came back positive.

By 7 May 3,448,561 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 37.5% of adults. 1,059,852 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.87. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 87 others and the epidemic is shrinking.