Revellers explore the new limits to our liberties in Antwerp and Ghent

In Antwerp police had to intervene on several occasions during the night because people were not complying with the ban on gatherings of more than 3 people after midnight.

Using colourful language an Antwerp police officer explained: “The closure of terraces proceeded in a relatively good atmosphere. We had to douse a number of fires later on due to people who had had too much to drink. It led to several brawls downtown.”

In Ghent it remained particularly busy on the Graslei and Korenlei until well past midnight. Hundreds of youngsters had gathered by the water enjoying a mild evening. There was no exuberant partying but people remained in groups of twenties with no physical distancing and few masks.

Around midnight thirty an incident escalated when a man, worse for wear and who was not masked, acted out his aggression. He refused to produce any identification and police then decided to handcuff him.