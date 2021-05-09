Sigh of relief on the coast as hospitality reopens
Few problems were reported from the coast on Saturday, the first day that hospitality was allowed to reopen terraces. Here and there police did need to draw attention to the mandatory closing time of 10PM. The weather meant it was relatively calm on the coast and also today the forecast put a damper on expectations and large crowds did not materialise.
Mild temperatures did mean that many local residents and holiday homeowners were eager for a drink or even a meal outdoors.
In Ostend 80% of hotel rooms were booked, but the poor weather led to many day-trippers postponing their excursion.
Hospitality on the coast is looking forward to the forthcoming four-day weekend. The sector can do with a boost after the forced closure during Easter.