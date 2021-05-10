Elise Mertens is the World’s number women’s doubles tennis player
The Limburg Elise Mertens tennis player is now the highest ranked player in the WTA women’s doubles rankings. The 25-year-old has leapfrogged over her doubles partner, the Taiwanese player Su-Wei Hsieh, to take first place in the latest rankings that were published on Monday morning. Meanwhile, in the WTA singles’ rankings Elisa Mertens climbs two places to 14th place.
Elise Mertens' top spot in the doubles rankings is, amongst other factors, thanks to her victory alongside the Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the doubles’ final in Istanbul at the end of April.
Her previous highest position in the doubles ranking was in September of last year after her victory in in the US Open, when she was ranked 2nd. Earlier this year Elise Mertens was part of the winning pair in the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open.