Elise Mertens is the World’s number women’s doubles tennis player

Elise Mertens' top spot in the doubles rankings is, amongst other factors, thanks to her victory alongside the Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the doubles’ final in Istanbul at the end of April.

Her previous highest position in the doubles ranking was in September of last year after her victory in in the US Open, when she was ranked 2nd. Earlier this year Elise Mertens was part of the winning pair in the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open.