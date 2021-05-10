Ice cream parlour worker injured as police van crashes into terrace

Although thankfully just one person was slightly injured, the terrace of the ice cream parlour was badly damaged in the crash.

A witness told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “The police van swerved and drove over a metal bicycle rack that fell to the ground. The van then crashed into a tree that fell onto a parasol on the terrace. The van then crashed into the terrace”.

An employee of the ice cream parlour that was tidying the terrace up ahead of closure was taken to hospital with minor injuries. At the time of the accident the road surface was wet and there was a lot of wind. The Berlaar-Nijlen Local Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident that involved officers from the Lier Local Police Service.

The police van had to be towed away. None of the police officers in the van were injured in the crash.