Indian variant probably more prevalent than we think says virologist

One of the 5 care home residents that became infected with the Indian coronavirus variant has since died. This is despite them having been vaccinated. This begs the question of how worried we in Belgium should be about the Indian variant of coronavirus.

Professor Johan Neyts (photo above) of Leuven University’s (KUL) Rega Institute told VRT News that “Since yesterday evening we know from tests carried out on samples taken from patients that there are 19 other cases in the country, in Antwerp and Brussels. Half of these could be linked to travel to India. This means that the variant is circulating, but not very much.

Professor Neyts went on to say that between 5% and 10% of positive coronavirus tests are screened for variants.

Professor Neyts’ colleague Professor Marc Van Ranst confirms that the number of cases of the Indian coronavirus variant is increasing. "This is happening in the same way as it has with other variants. In the first instance you find a direct link with the country of origin, for example through travel. A little later you see an indirect link, contact with someone that has visited that country, for example. Then, a week later you find people for whom no link can be traced”.