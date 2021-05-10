Number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalised falls for the 14th consecutive day

During the week from 3 to 9 May the country’s hospitals reported an average of 161 hospitalisations of patients with COVID-19. This is down 17% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Sunday 9 May the hospitals reported 151 admissions of coronavirus patients. 84 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 2,175, a fall of 18% on a week ago. Of these 700 are on intensive care wards, 15% down on the figure from a week ago. Meanwhile the number of patients on ventilators has fallen by 14% since Monday 3 May.

During the week from 30 April to 6 May an average of 36 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 9.6% on the 7-day average for the previous week. Up until now 24,551 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 30 April to 6 May an avaerage of 2,983 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 3% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 1,016,609 positive test results have been recorded.

Between 30 April and 6 May an average of 50,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 8% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 6.6% tested positive, a fall of 1 percentage point on the previous week. The 6.6% positivity rate is still well above the 5% threshold above with the WHO describes an epidemic as “giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive number (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 0.89. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 89 people.

On Saturday 8 May (the most recent date for which figures are available) 3,527,895 people in Belgium had already been given their first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 38.4% of the adult population. 1,084,263 people had received two doses of coronavirus vaccine and are completely immunised.