Road accident claims teenager’s life

The accident happened at around 1am on Monday morning after the driver of the vehicle misjudged a corner at the Poeyelheide in Lille. The car crashed into a tree. One of the passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old man had to be cut free from the car and was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. The four other people travelling in the car are all aged between 18 and 21.

The accident happened on a farm track and no other vehicles were involved. A Judicial Authorities traffic expert is investigating the precise cause of the accident.