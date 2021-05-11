“34% of Covid patients in hospital in their 40s and 50s”

Prof Van Gucht was speaking at the news conference of the Belgian crisis centre.

“We’ve noticed that during the past seven days the number of recorded cases remains stable and has reached a plateau of just under 3,000 cases a days. It looks like we will stay more or less around this figure in coming days.”

“We have noticed more cases among children, but we have also witnessed an increase in testing. Last week on average 51,000 tests were carried out each day. That’s up 8% on the week. The percentage of positive results continues to fall and has reached 6.5%. That is positive.”

“We have seen an increasingly positive impact on hospitalisations and deaths thanks to the vaccination campaign. Among over 80s the number of hospitalisations has decreased markedly. Hospitalisations among people in their 40s and 50s are on the increase. This group represents 34% of hospitalisations.”

The number of beds occupied by Covid patients continue to decrease: “If the downward trend continues at this pace, around 500 beds in intensive care will be occupied by Covid patients at the end f May. That’s an important figure with regard to relaxation of Covid restrictions.”