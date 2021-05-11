Fall in infections seems to be slowing

In the week to 10 May on average 160 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 17% on the week and the Fifteenth day in a row the figure is down.

On Monday 133 (-26 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 48 (-48) were discharged.

2,255 patients (+82 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 18% on the week. 711 (+9) are in intensive care. 438 (+3) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 7 May on average 35 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 9.2% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 7 May, 2,936 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 14% on the week.

On average 51,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 7 May. The figure is up 8% on the week. 6.5% of tests came back positive.

By 9 May 3,560,768 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 38.8% of adults. 1,093,994 had had their second shot.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.90. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 90 others and the epidemic is shrinking.