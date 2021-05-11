Fall in infections seems to be slowing
With a Reproduction number of 0.90 the pandemic is shrinking in Belgium but the fall in the number of new recorded cases seems to have slowed.
In the week to 10 May on average 160 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 17% on the week and the Fifteenth day in a row the figure is down.
On Monday 133 (-26 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 48 (-48) were discharged.
2,255 patients (+82 on the day) are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 18% on the week. 711 (+9) are in intensive care. 438 (+3) are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 7 May on average 35 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 9.2% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 7 May, 2,936 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 14% on the week.
On average 51,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 7 May. The figure is up 8% on the week. 6.5% of tests came back positive.
By 9 May 3,560,768 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 38.8% of adults. 1,093,994 had had their second shot.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.90. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 90 others and the epidemic is shrinking.