Get your local fresh fruit and veg from… the station

Local produce can be ordered via the internet and collected once a week.

The rail company NMBS believes a station should be more than a place where you jump on a train. The company’s been examining how station buildings can make a greater contribution to everyday living and what else they can be used for.

Saint Peter’s is the biggest train station of Flanders. Starting 21 May rail passengers and locals will be able to collect local produce from the station in return for payment. At least seventy percent of the fruit and veg will have been grown locally, i.e. within 30km of the station.

Orders can be made online and need to be collected between the hours of 3:30PM and 5:30PM on Fridays. 40 businesses responded to the rail company’s tender. Voedselteams was selected and for one year it can now offer its services at the station. If it’s a success the project will be expanded to other rail hubs.