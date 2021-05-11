Record number of vaccines supplied this week

In Flanders over 90% of over 65s have been given at least a first dose of a corona vaccine. In Wallonia the figure is between 78% and 85% depending on the area. In German-speaking Belgium the figure is over 80%, while in Brussels it’s only 74%.

The figures come from Belgium’s vaccination taskforce.

The focus is now on patients with underlying health conditions. 35% of people in this risk category have received a first shot. 10,000 pregnant women have now also been added to the priority list.

People, who failed to meet their vaccination appointment, will get a second chance before the end of the vaccination campaign.

This week 548,000 doses of a corona vaccine are being delivered in Belgium, a new record.