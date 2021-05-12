Number of corona patients in intensive care dips below 700 for the first time since late March
Positive news again in our daily corona update, but we still need to be cautious, the latest figures show. On average, 156 new Covid patients had to be taken to hospital each day over the past week, a substantial drop on the week. But the number of new cases is no longer going down.
From 5 to 11 May an average of 156 patients had to be taken to hospital each day, a 16 percent drop on the week. Yesterday however, there were 166 reports of new hospitalisations. 275 patients were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals to 2,101, a 19 percent drop on the week.
686 Covid patients are receiving intensive care, 423 of them are on ventilators. It's the first time since late March that the number of IC patients has gone below the 700 threshold.
The number of new cases has risen slightly
However, we still need to take care, with the Indian variant being detected in Belgium. The number of new cases is no longer going down and has reached a plateau. In fact, the latest number of 3,029 means a 2 percent increase on the week, but more people are being tested (+11%). The number of fatalities remains more or less stable at 37 per day.
The R-value or reproduction figure is 0.91, which means that the epidemic is still shrinking. Meanwhile, the vaccination programme is running like a high-speed train. Almost 40 percent of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one dose of a corona vaccine. Over 90 percent of the 65+ age category has been vaccinated now.