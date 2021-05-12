Number of corona patients in intensive care dips below 700 for the first time since late March

From 5 to 11 May an average of 156 patients had to be taken to hospital each day, a 16 percent drop on the week. Yesterday however, there were 166 reports of new hospitalisations. 275 patients were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals to 2,101, a 19 percent drop on the week.

686 Covid patients are receiving intensive care, 423 of them are on ventilators. It's the first time since late March that the number of IC patients has gone below the 700 threshold.