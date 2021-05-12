Virologists warn that the spate of relaxations may be too much too soon: "Is this wise?"

Virologist Steven Van Gucht is filled with joy that people can look forward to a better future, but remains cautious. The fact that relaxations will be following one another at a high pace in the coming weeks and months "makes me concerned. I think the Concertation Committee is taking a risk there."

Mr Van Gucht also thinks that the maximum number of 500 Covid patients in Intensive Care (IC) wardens, which has been set as one of the conditions for major relaxations - could have been more ambitious for July and August.

Hospitals and IC specialists would have preferred the government to wait and see what the impact will be of last weekend's relaxations, when the terraces and cafés opened again and big crowds gathered together.