Fireworks probable cause of explosion at block of flats in Antwerp

The Van Immerseelstraat is near to Antwerp Central Railway Station. A forensic team and a team from the bomb disposal service DOVO went to scene in the early hours of Thursday morning to investigate.

The ground floor of the building houses a shop selling electrical goods. It is still unclear whether the shop was specifically targeted or it the incident was simply an act of vandalism. Other possible motives are also being investigated. Antwerp police are currently searching for the perpetrator(s).