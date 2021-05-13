Fireworks probable cause of explosion at block of flats in Antwerp
Police in Antwerp have ruled out a grenade as having been the cause of an explosion at block of flats on the Van Immersselstraat. The explosion severely damaged the double doors at the entrance to the building. Fireworks are believed to have caused the explosion. No one was injured in the incident.
The Van Immerseelstraat is near to Antwerp Central Railway Station. A forensic team and a team from the bomb disposal service DOVO went to scene in the early hours of Thursday morning to investigate.
The ground floor of the building houses a shop selling electrical goods. It is still unclear whether the shop was specifically targeted or it the incident was simply an act of vandalism. Other possible motives are also being investigated. Antwerp police are currently searching for the perpetrator(s).