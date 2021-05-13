Vaccine invitations for under 65s without underlying medical conditions from next week

The vaccination campaign in Flanders is very much on course, the Care and Health Agency’s spokesman Joris Moonens told VRT News. Mr Moonens added that the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (CD&V) had said in the past that the aim was to have given everyone over the 65 and those with underlying medical conditions making them a priority for vaccination a first vaccine dose by Whitsun week. This year Whit Sunday falls on 23 May.

Mr Moonens told VRT News that “This means that it has become time to start sending the invitations to people that are younger than 65”.

However, the timing for the sending out of the vaccine invitations will vary from vaccination centre to vaccination centre.

"We expect that the invitations from some vaccination centres can be sent out next week. This means that the vaccination of people under the age of 65 could be able to commence in a few places during the week commencing 24 May and if not definitely during the week commencing 31 May".