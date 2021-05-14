1 in 10 people in Belgium fully immunised against coronavirus
More than 10% of the Belgian population is now fully immunised against coronavirus. That’s according to the very latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano. Almost 1.2 million people have already either been given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Astra Zeneca or Moderna vaccines or have been given the required one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.
Meanwhile, the number of people in Belgium that have received one dose of coronavirus vaccine now exceeds 3.8 million. This is 41.5% of the adult population and 32.8% of the entire number of people living in Belgium.
