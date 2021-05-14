10,000 people fall for fake Bpost text phishing scam
Despite the many warnings given in the media 10,000 people have become victims of a phishing scam in which text messages are sent containing a link to a bogus Bpost track and trace app. During the past week or so people with smartphones across Belgium have been receiving text messages claiming to be from the Belgian post office Bpost.
The messages contain a link to an app that supposedly allows you to trace your parcel. However, the app contains software that allows those that sent the text to get hold of their victim’s bank details the next time they make a payment or use their mobile banking app.
It also gives the cyber criminals access to their victims’ list of contacts as well as to their passwords.