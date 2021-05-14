30 km/h speed limit sees number of serious road accidents in the capital fall

The Brussels regional transport agency Brussel Mobiliteit says that the number of serious road accidents has plummeted since a 30 km/h speed limit was introduced on all but a few of the capital’s roads. The new lower speed limit came into force at the start of the year. Most drivers are sticking to the speed limit and even on the roads where motorists are allowed to drive more quickly than 30 km/h they are generally driving more slowly than was previously the case.