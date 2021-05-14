652 fines issued for failure to wear face coverings on Brussels public transport

A survey of people in Brussels carried out in December 2020 by the transport organisation VIAS found that 47% of people in the capital were afraid to use public transport. The Brussels regional MP Marc Lowenstein (Francophone federalist) asked the Brussels Regional Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) whether this fear was not caused by the failure of some to wear a face covering while on the bus, tram or metro. Mr Lowenstein also wanted to know what MIVB is doing to ensure that the rule on face coverings is enforced.

In her answer Ms Van den Brandt said that MIVB security staff that also check tickets carry out an average of 40.5 checks on face coverings each day. In addition to this other security staff can also carry out checks.

Of the 652 fines issued, 399 were for failure to wear a face covering in the Metro. 253 fines were issued for failure to wear a face covering on a tram, bus or at an overground bus/tram stop.