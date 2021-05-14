Dutch police say mother of dead baby found in park “Could live in Belgium”

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death and police have launched an appeal for witnesses and are trying to trace the baby’s mother. Due to the proximity of the park to the border the mother and/or witnesses could be resident in Belgium.

The baby’s body was found by a walker on Wednesday afternoon. A police investigation was started straight away. Tracker dogs and a police helicopter were deployed.

There is still no trace of the baby’s mother. A police spokesperson told journalists that "We are deeply concerned about the mental and physical health of the girl’s mother. She could possibly require urgent help”.

Due to Wernhout being so close to the border Dutch police are appealing to possible witnesses in Belgium to contact them.