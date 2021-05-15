Collective behind “La Boum” calls it a day

L’abîme had applied to be able to organise a so-called “test-event” that was to have taken place in Ter Kamerenbos today (Saturday 8 May). However, the application was turned down by The City of Brussels and the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service as “it didn’t meet the criteria”.

Now L’abîme has written on its Facebook page that the event won’t be going ahead.

"We are giving up, we’re throwing in the towel after so much lack of understanding and hate, after all we have sacrificed for the cause. L’ABIME is finished, long live LA BOUM”, the collective wrote.