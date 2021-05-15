Thieves leave empty handed after attempt to blow up post office ATM

The failed robbery attempt took place at around 4:30am on Saturday at the Bpost post office on the Bredabaan in Brasschaat. As the robbers attempted to break open the cash machine its security mechanism was triggered, and a quantity of gas was emitted into the foyer of the post office where the ATM is housed. The thieves were forced to flee empty-handed. They left a quantity explosives behind at the post office.

The bomb disposal service Dovo went to the scene to defuse the explosive device. While this was being done the residents of flats above the post office were evacuated. They have since been allowed to return home. The cash machine was badly damaged in the bungled robbery attempt. The post office itself was unscathed and will be able to reopen as normal on Monday. An investigation has been launched to trace those involved in the failed robbery.