500 demonstrators stage protest against coronavirus restrictions

Similar demonstrations were held in dozens of other cities across the globe. The demonstrators said that the measures brought in by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus are unconstitutional and violate basic human rights. Moreover, they claim that the measures are of little use in tackling the pandemic.

One demonstrator told VRT News that "We are here today to demand our freedom back. We are not here to ask for it, but to demand it because freedom is our right. For more than a year our constitutional rights and freedoms have been violated and this must stop”.