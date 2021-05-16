Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 9 to 15 May the country’s hospitals reported an average of 146 hospitalisation of patients with COVID-19 per day. This is 11% down on the average for the previous week. On Saturday 15 May the hospitals reported 168 new admissions. 240 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 1,813, a fall of 16% on the figures from a week ago. Of those in hospital, 622 (12% down on this time last week) are on intensive care wards. Of These 393 (-11%) are on ventilators.

During the week from 6 to 12 May and average of 28 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 24% down on the average daily death toll during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020, 24,686 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 6 to 12 May an average of 2,634 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 12% on the average for the previous week. Between 6 and 12 May an average of 51,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 3% up on the previous week. Of those tested 6% tested positive for the virus. This is 0.7 percentage points down on the previous week. Nevertheless, it is still 1 percentage point above the 5% threshold above which the WHO considers an epidemic to be giving cause for concern.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.91. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 91 others.



On Friday 14 May (the latest date for which figures are available) 3,851,216 people had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 41.9% of the adult population. Of these 1,277,779 are fully immunised against coronavirus.