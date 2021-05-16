More cool and wet weather forecast for the coming week

Later in the day we can expect showers that will become more intense as the day progresses. There could be hail and thunder and lightning in some areas.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) warns that at some locations as much as 10 litres of rain per 1m² could fall. Maximum temperatures will reach 11°C on the High Fens and 16°C elsewhere.

Sunday night will see showers with moderate to intense south-westerly winds in inland areas a moderately strong westerly wind in coastal areas. Temperatures will fall to between 6°C and 10°C.

The week will start with changeable weather. There will be occasional intense showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cool for the time of year, reaching 11°C in the Ardennes and 16°C at some locations elsewhere in the country.

It will be the same story for most of next week with Thursday being the only day with a little respite for the rain.