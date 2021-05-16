More cool and wet weather forecast for the coming week
The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere says that during the coming days we can expect little change in the cool and at times wet weather conditions that we have been experiencing during the past week. Sunday started off bright. However, cloud has thickened as the morning has worn on.
Later in the day we can expect showers that will become more intense as the day progresses. There could be hail and thunder and lightning in some areas.
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) warns that at some locations as much as 10 litres of rain per 1m² could fall. Maximum temperatures will reach 11°C on the High Fens and 16°C elsewhere.
Sunday night will see showers with moderate to intense south-westerly winds in inland areas a moderately strong westerly wind in coastal areas. Temperatures will fall to between 6°C and 10°C.
The week will start with changeable weather. There will be occasional intense showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cool for the time of year, reaching 11°C in the Ardennes and 16°C at some locations elsewhere in the country.
It will be the same story for most of next week with Thursday being the only day with a little respite for the rain.
But what about the ground water level?
But has all this rain meant that the ground water levels in Flanders have been replenished? On Saturday our neighbours in The Netherlands announced that the “serious drought is as good as over” and that there the ground water has risen to near-normal levels.
However, this is not yet the case here. Frank Deboosere told VRT News that “In fact not so much rain has fallen. It has mainly come as showers of torrential rain and it hasn’t fallen everywhere. What we need is continuous rain during a number of days. If it rains heavily a lot of the rain flows away immediately and then it is lost”.