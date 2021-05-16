No positive coronavirus tests after test event at Ghent Ghelamco Arena

The organisers say that test event was a success, not least because it enabled them to see how they could best organise coronavirus testing at future events.

From 5pm all those attending the concert took a rapid coronavirus test at the entrance to the Ghelamco Arena. Inside they were able to enjoy an open-air concert by the electro punk band Compact Disk Dummies. All those at the concert were people that work in frontline care. They had been invited to the event not only to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis, but also to allow those behind the event to see how future events could best be organised.

All those that attended the concert on Saturday evening will take a second coronavirus test in a week’s time.