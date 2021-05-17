190 school join the fight against homophobia and transphobia
Monday 17 May is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. To mark this pupils at 190 schools across Flanders are wearing something purple. Purple is the colour used to show solidarity with the victims of discrimination or bullying as due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Some pupils are also wearing purple face covering masks and/or purple ribbons to show their support for the cause. Meanwhile, the rainbow vlag that has become a symbol of the LGBTQI+ rights movement over the years is being flown outside the town halls of all 300 Flemish municipalities today.